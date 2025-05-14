Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carvana (CVNA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Carvana is one of 208 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 48.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CVNA has moved about 44.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 3.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Carvana is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.7%.

The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current year EPS has increased 20.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #29. The industry has moved +13.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carvana and Sprouts Farmers as they could maintain their solid performance.

