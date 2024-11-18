Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carvana (CVNA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carvana is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 251.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CVNA has gained about 355.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 24.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Shake Shack (SHAK). The stock is up 64% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Shake Shack's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carvana is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.7% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better in this area.

Shake Shack, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carvana and Shake Shack. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.