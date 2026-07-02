Carvana (CVNA) Stock Moves 1.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Carvana (CVNA) closed at $68.60, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.8%.

The stock of company has risen by 6.63% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carvana in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 61.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.9 billion, up 42.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $28.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.51% and +38.46%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carvana. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Carvana is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Carvana is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.96. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.68.

We can additionally observe that CVNA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 11.45. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.