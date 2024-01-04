Carvana (CVNA) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Carvana (CVNA) ended the recent trading session at $46.59, demonstrating a -0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 24.91% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carvana will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of -$0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.57 billion, down 9.31% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Carvana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Carvana presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

