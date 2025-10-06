Carvana (CVNA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Carvana (CVNA) was down 1.63% at $369.60. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.71%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.85% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Carvana in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.29, marking a 101.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.91 billion, indicating a 34.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CVNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.1 per share and revenue of $18.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +220.75% and +37.72%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carvana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher within the past month. Carvana currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Carvana is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.64. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.56 of its industry.

We can also see that CVNA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

