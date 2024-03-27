Carvana (CVNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Carvana (CVNA) ending at $90.31, denoting a -0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 12.92% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carvana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.80, indicating a 47.02% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.66 billion, showing a 2.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.40 per share and a revenue of $11.16 billion, demonstrating changes of -553.33% and +3.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Carvana. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.78% higher within the past month. Carvana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

