Carvana (CVNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Carvana (CVNA) closed the most recent trading day at $362.24, moving -2.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 27.44% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The upcoming earnings release of Carvana will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.12 billion, up 44.52% from the year-ago period.

CVNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.81 per share and revenue of $26.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.41% and +32.64%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carvana. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Carvana holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Carvana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.77.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.