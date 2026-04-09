Carvana (CVNA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Carvana (CVNA) was down 3.51% at $326.93. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.48% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carvana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.43, reflecting a 5.3% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.13 billion, reflecting a 44.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7 per share and a revenue of $27.02 billion, demonstrating changes of -17.16% and +32.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Carvana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Currently, Carvana is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Carvana currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.2, which means Carvana is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.