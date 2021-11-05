Carvana (CVNA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $294.94, changing hands as low as $275.33 per share. Carvana Co shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVNA's low point in its 52 week range is $182.06 per share, with $376.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $297.75.

