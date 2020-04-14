Carvana (CVNA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.60, changing hands as high as $83.33 per share. Carvana Co shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVNA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.16 per share, with $115.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.77.

