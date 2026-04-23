Carvana (CVNA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Carvana (CVNA) was down 3.3% at $403.02. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 35.08% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carvana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 5.96% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, up 44.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $26.95 billion, signifying shifts of -17.51% and +32.64%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Currently, Carvana is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Carvana is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.61.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.