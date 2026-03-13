Carvana (CVNA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Carvana (CVNA) was up +2.57% at $300.15. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Carvana in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Carvana is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.12 billion, up 44.62% from the prior-year quarter.

CVNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.98 per share and revenue of $26.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -17.4% and +32.7%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Carvana. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.72% lower within the past month. Carvana presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Carvana is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.34.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.