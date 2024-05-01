Carvana (CVNA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Carvana (CVNA) reported revenue of $3.06 billion, up 17.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.41, compared to -$1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.76, the EPS surprise was +46.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 91,878 versus 85,333 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 91,878 versus 85,333 estimated by five analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $6,432 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5,734.86.

: $6,432 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5,734.86. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,080 versus $2,846.39 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3,080 versus $2,846.39 estimated by four analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $860 versus $711.27 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $860 versus $711.27 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 44,155 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39,376.

: 44,155 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39,376. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,492 compared to the $2,240.94 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2,492 compared to the $2,240.94 average estimate based on three analysts. Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles : $23,673 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23,501.69.

: $23,673 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23,501.69. Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles : $9,625 versus $9,434.23 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9,625 versus $9,434.23 estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $2.18 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.97 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $229 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%.

: $229 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.2%. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues : $657 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $547.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $657 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $547.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $283 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $247.11 million.

Shares of Carvana have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

