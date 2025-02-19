Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Carvana (CVNA) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, up 46.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to -$1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +133.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 114,379 compared to the 109,210 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 114,379 compared to the 109,210 average estimate based on seven analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $6,671 compared to the $6,585.81 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $6,671 compared to the $6,585.81 average estimate based on six analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,226 compared to the $3,201.36 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3,226 compared to the $3,201.36 average estimate based on five analysts. Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles : $22,312 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22,269.06.

: $22,312 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $22,269.06. Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles : $9,371 versus $9,455.25 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $9,371 versus $9,455.25 estimated by four analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $674 versus $730.99 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $674 versus $730.99 estimated by four analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 48,770 compared to the 54,625 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 48,770 compared to the 54,625 average estimate based on four analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,771 versus $2,448.53 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2,771 versus $2,448.53 estimated by four analysts on average. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $2.55 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.6%.

: $2.55 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.38 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.6%. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $317 million compared to the $282.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.2% year over year.

: $317 million compared to the $282.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +114.2% year over year. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues : $678 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $681.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%.

: $678 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $681.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%. Gross Profit- Retail vehicle: $369 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $341.41 million.

Shares of Carvana have returned +22.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

