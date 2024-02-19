Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Carvana (CVNA) will announce quarterly loss of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.55 billion, declining 10.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Carvana metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net' at $1.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' will reach $169.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues' of $545.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail vehicle unit sales' stands at 76,591. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86,977 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle' will likely reach $2,359.09. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $425 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale' will reach $533.11. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $230 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wholesale vehicle unit sales' reaching 37,680. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39,918.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Per retail unit gross profit - Total' will reach $5,067.34. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,219.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price - Retail vehicles' to reach $23,483.25. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23,776 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Selling Price - Wholesale vehicles' to come in at $11,230.86. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15,858.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Per retail unit gross profit - Other' should come in at $2,252.84. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,564 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Retail vehicle' should arrive at $180.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Carvana have demonstrated returns of +16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Carvana Co. (CVNA)

