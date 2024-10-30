Carvana (CVNA) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Carvana (CVNA) reported $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.8%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion, representing a surprise of +5.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +178.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 108,651 versus 106,840 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 108,651 versus 106,840 estimated by six analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $7,427 compared to the $6,736.03 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $7,427 compared to the $6,736.03 average estimate based on five analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,497 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,210.34.

: $3,497 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,210.34. Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles : $23,405 compared to the $23,911.25 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $23,405 compared to the $23,911.25 average estimate based on three analysts. Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles : $9,861 compared to the $9,431.49 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $9,861 compared to the $9,431.49 average estimate based on three analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $930 compared to the $778.63 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $930 compared to the $778.63 average estimate based on three analysts. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $3,000 versus $2,758.97 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3,000 versus $2,758.97 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 56,487 compared to the 52,080 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 56,487 compared to the 52,080 average estimate based on three analysts. Markets at end of period : 316 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 318.

: 316 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 318. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $2.54 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.5% year over year.

: $2.54 billion compared to the $2.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.5% year over year. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $326 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $260.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.3%.

: $326 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $260.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +52.3%. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $786 million compared to the $638.47 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.9% year over year.

Shares of Carvana have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

