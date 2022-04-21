Carvana (CVNA) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Carvana CVNA incurs a loss of $2.89 per share in first-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.72 and the year-ago loss of 46 cents.



First-quarter revenues of $3,497 million outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,400.3 million and surged 56% year over year.



During the reported quarter, the number of used vehicles sold to retail customers grew 14% to 105,185 from the prior-year period. Total gross profit amounted to $298 million, decreasing 12% year over year. SG&A expenses were $727 million, flaring up 45.4%.

Segmental Performance

Used vehicle sales totaled $2,732 million in the first quarter, rising 34.1% year over year. Gross profit per unit for used vehicles amounted to $808, falling 33.3%.



In the first quarter, wholesale vehicle sales summed $575 million, soaring a whopping 139.6% year over year. Gross profit per unit for wholesale vehicles came in at $219, falling 3.7%.



In the period in consideration, other sales and revenues fell 7.3% year over year to $190 million. Gross profit per unit came in at $1,806, down 18.6%.

Financial Position

Carvana had cash and cash equivalents of $247 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $403 million on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt amounted to $3,286 million as of Mar 31, 2022, up from $3,208 million recorded on Dec 31, 2021.



In the light of higher used vehicle prices, volatility in interest rates and very high fuel prices, the company has not provided any near-term guidance for the rest of the year.

