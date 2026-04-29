Carvana (CVNA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Carvana (CVNA) reported $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 52%. EPS of $1.69 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +18.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales : 187,393 versus 183,362 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 187,393 versus 183,362 estimated by five analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle : $3,165.00 compared to the $3,056.08 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3,165.00 compared to the $3,056.08 average estimate based on four analysts. Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales : 83,574 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87,146.

: 83,574 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87,146. Per retail unit gross profit - Total : $6,783.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6,637.21.

: $6,783.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $6,637.21. Per unit revenue - Wholesale vehicles : $10,338.00 compared to the $9,966.31 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $10,338.00 compared to the $9,966.31 average estimate based on four analysts. Per unit revenue - Retail vehicles : $25,764.00 versus $23,678.16 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $25,764.00 versus $23,678.16 estimated by four analysts on average. Markets at end of period (metropolitan statistical areas) : 316 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 316.

: 316 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 316. Per retail unit gross profit - Other : $2,807.00 versus $2,945.68 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,807.00 versus $2,945.68 estimated by three analysts on average. Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale : $811.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $930.23.

: $811.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $930.23. Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net : $4.83 billion compared to the $4.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62% year over year.

: $4.83 billion compared to the $4.43 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62% year over year. Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues : $526 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $520.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%.

: $526 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $520.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.2%. Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $1.08 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned +29.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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