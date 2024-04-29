Carvana (CVNA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Carvana (CVNA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.76 per share, indicating an increase of 49.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.72 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Carvana metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues' will likely reach $178.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues' will reach $547.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales' should come in at 85,233. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 79,240 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle' stands at $2,846.39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,388.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Per retail unit gross profit - Total' of $5,735.36. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4,303.

Analysts expect 'Per retail unit gross profit - Other' to come in at $2,240.94. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2,032.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Markets at end of period' at 318. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 316 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales' to reach 39,376. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 35,110 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles' will reach $23,501.69. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23,056.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale' reaching $711.27. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $883.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles' should arrive at $9,434.23. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11,592 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Carvana have experienced a change of -4.1% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CVNA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

