Carvana (CVNA) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 44.14

The average one-year price target for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has been revised to 44.14 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 39.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.24% from the latest reported closing price of 69.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 19.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.88%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 130,706K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spruce House Investment Management holds 9,490K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 5.84% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,828K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 6,040K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,347K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 4,625K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carvana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

