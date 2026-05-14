Carvana (CVNA) Price Target Decreased by 78.30% to 92.80

The average one-year price target for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) has been revised to $92.80 / share. This is a decrease of 78.30% from the prior estimate of $427.72 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.31 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.48% from the latest reported closing price of $69.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an decrease of 479 owner(s) or 35.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.85%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 163,174K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,727K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,319K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,851K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,701K shares , representing an increase of 47.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 19.15% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,994K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,347K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

CAS Investment Partners holds 4,610K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 1.20% over the last quarter.

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