Is Carvana (CVNA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carvana (CVNA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carvana is one of 209 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 45.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CVNA has returned about 46.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 0.1% on average. This shows that Carvana is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.3%.

In Sprouts Farmers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.6% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sprouts Farmers belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved +11.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carvana and Sprouts Farmers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

