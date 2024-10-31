Is Carvana (CVNA) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carvana (CVNA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carvana is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 289.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CVNA has returned about 291.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 20.7%. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nordstrom (JWN). The stock has returned 26.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Nordstrom's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.7% so far this year, meaning that CVNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Nordstrom, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carvana and Nordstrom as they could maintain their solid performance.

