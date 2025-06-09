Carvana (CVNA) Opinions on Recent Stock Surge

Recent discussions on X about Carvana (CVNA) have been buzzing with a mix of astonishment and skepticism following the stock's remarkable rally, with some noting a surge of over 100% since April lows and a historic recovery from near bankruptcy to near all-time highs. Many users are captivated by the company's turnaround story, pointing to strong quarterly performance and significant debt restructuring as key drivers behind the momentum. The narrative of a stock that has defied expectations continues to fuel intense debate across the platform.

However, not all sentiments are celebratory, as a portion of the conversation raises concerns over potential overvaluation and questions the sustainability of the current price levels, with some even suggesting possible accounting irregularities. These critical voices highlight a disconnect between the stock's valuation and underlying fundamentals, creating a polarized discussion. As Carvana's trajectory remains a hot topic, the platform reflects a divided crowd grappling with whether this momentum is a lasting success or a fleeting hype.

Carvana Insider Trading Activity

Carvana insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 346 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 346 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Carvana Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of Carvana stock to their portfolio, and 312 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Carvana Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

Carvana Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

