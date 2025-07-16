Carvana (CVNA) Opinions on Historic Stock Rally

Recent discussions on X about Carvana (CVNA) have been electrified by the stock's extraordinary performance, with many highlighting its staggering rise of over 9,000% from 2022 lows to recent highs near all-time levels. The online used car retailer’s turnaround story, marked by consistent profitability over several quarters and a remarkable recovery from near bankruptcy, has captivated a wide audience on the platform. This narrative of resilience continues to drive fervent conversations, as the stock’s journey is often described as one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent market history.
However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as a segment of the dialogue on X raises pointed concerns about the sustainability of this rally, with some questioning the stock’s high valuation and even suggesting potential accounting irregularities. These critical perspectives add a layer of tension to the discussion, creating a polarized atmosphere where enthusiasm for Carvana’s success is tempered by caution over possible risks. The debate remains dynamic, reflecting the high stakes surrounding the company’s future trajectory.
Carvana Insider Trading Activity
Carvana insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 895 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 895 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 171 sales selling 1,399,525 shares for an estimated $478,836,236.
- ERNEST C. III GARCIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 525 sales selling 377,120 shares for an estimated $121,443,553.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 265,166 shares for an estimated $83,146,493.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 83 sales selling 318,495 shares for an estimated $74,391,398.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 76 sales selling 241,485 shares for an estimated $69,019,158.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $33,181,442.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,471 shares for an estimated $30,252,279.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,413 shares for an estimated $7,782,607.
- J DANFORTH QUAYLE sold 11,614 shares for an estimated $3,533,443
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,369,500.
- MICHAEL E MAROONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $2,460,945.
- IRA J. PLATT sold 5,674 shares for an estimated $1,951,856
Carvana Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of Carvana stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,848,686 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $804,683,268
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,314,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,846,245
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,823,218 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,198,419
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,680,278 shares (+192.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,312,524
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,585,510 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,498,430
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,438,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,853,157
- SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,311,712 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,252,744
Carvana Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025
Carvana Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett set a target price of $329.0 on 07/14/2025
- Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025
- Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/02/2025
- Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025
- Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/10/2025
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025
