Carvana (CVNA) Opinions on Historic Stock Rally

Recent discussions on X about Carvana (CVNA) have been electrified by the stock's extraordinary performance, with many highlighting its staggering rise of over 9,000% from 2022 lows to recent highs near all-time levels. The online used car retailer’s turnaround story, marked by consistent profitability over several quarters and a remarkable recovery from near bankruptcy, has captivated a wide audience on the platform. This narrative of resilience continues to drive fervent conversations, as the stock’s journey is often described as one of the most dramatic comebacks in recent market history.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as a segment of the dialogue on X raises pointed concerns about the sustainability of this rally, with some questioning the stock’s high valuation and even suggesting potential accounting irregularities. These critical perspectives add a layer of tension to the discussion, creating a polarized atmosphere where enthusiasm for Carvana’s success is tempered by caution over possible risks. The debate remains dynamic, reflecting the high stakes surrounding the company’s future trajectory.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Carvana Insider Trading Activity

Carvana insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 895 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 895 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

Carvana Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of Carvana stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Carvana Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/08/2025

Carvana Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $329.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Mollins from Gordon Haskett set a target price of $329.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ronald Josey from Citigroup set a target price of $415.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $375.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Michael Montani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $305.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael McGovern from B of A Securities set a target price of $375.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025

