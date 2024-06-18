Carvana (CVNA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Carvana (CVNA) standing at $110.78, reflecting a +1.69% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.29% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Carvana in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 96.36% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.18 billion, showing a 7.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

CVNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $12.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -145.33% and +15.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carvana. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.88% higher. Carvana is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

