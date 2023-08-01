Carvana Co. - (CVNA) Price Target Increased by 168.39% to 41.52

The average one-year price target for Carvana Co. - (NYSE:CVNA) has been revised to 41.52 / share. This is an increase of 168.39% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 66.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of 45.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana Co. -. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 16.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVNA is 0.36%, an increase of 35.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.41% to 105,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CVNA is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Spruce House Investment Management holds 10,000K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenoaks Capital Partners holds 7,370K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 6,828K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 5,184K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 3,347K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVNA by 81.71% over the last quarter.

Carvana Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

