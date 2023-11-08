Carvana Co. - Class A Shares Close the Day 10.4% Lower - Daily Wrap

Carvana Co. - Class A (CVNA) shares closed today 10.4% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 617.1% year-to-date, up 361.8% over the past 12 months, and down 34.0% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $35.00 and as low as $28.11 this week.
- Shares closed 46.8% below its 52-week high and 757.5% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 23.9% lower than the 10-day average and 8.1% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Consumer Discretionary industry sector today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 323.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 379.8%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.