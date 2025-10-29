CARVANA CO. Profit Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CARVANA CO. (CVNA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $263 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 54.5% to $5.647 billion from $3.655 billion last year.

CARVANA CO. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $263 Mln. vs. $148 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.647 Bln vs. $3.655 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.