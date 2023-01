(RTTNews) - Shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA) are adding more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade, reaching close to a year-to-date high. Tuesday, the company announced that its Board adopted a shareholder rights plan.

Currently, shares are at $7.84, up 11.42 percent from the previous close of $7.02 on a volume of 14,137,295.

