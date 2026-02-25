Carvana (BIT:1CVNA) Price Target Decreased by 12.65% to 360.93

The average one-year price target for Carvana (BIT:1CVNA) has been revised to €360.93 / share. This is a decrease of 12.65% from the prior estimate of €413.21 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €254.72 to a high of €458.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.90% from the latest reported closing price of €280.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carvana. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 9.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CVNA is 0.71%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 152,786K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,727K shares representing 12.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,319K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVNA by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,130K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CVNA by 87.69% over the last quarter.

TRBCX - T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 5,959K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVNA by 40.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,701K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing an increase of 30.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVNA by 57.26% over the last quarter.

CAS Investment Partners holds 4,610K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,890K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVNA by 1.20% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.