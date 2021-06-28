CARV Stock: Is Carver Bancorp Gearing Up for a Massive Short Squeeze?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) stock is catching the attention of retail investors Monday morning after it was called out as a poetical short-squeeze candidate.

Will Meade, a former hedge fund manager that shares investment insight with his nearly 200,000 followers on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), shined the light on CARV stock today. He pointed out that it is the most shorted stock on the market with a 68% short interest.

$CARV is now the most shorted stock trading trading with a whopping 68% short interest! Short sellers picking on Carver Bancorp, one of the largest African American owned banks. I’m long, let’s make shorts pay. pic.twitter.com/NQSaX3KwsT

— Will Meade (@realwillmeade) June 28, 2021

With Meade bringing attention to CARV stock today, shares are seeing incredibly heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive climb from the company’s daily average trading volume of roughly 448,000 shares.

Carver Bancorp was founded in 1948 with the goal of serving African American communities. It’s continued to do so since its founding and is now one of the largest African American-operated banks in the U.S.

Carver Bancorp headquarters is located in Harlem, N.Y. The majority of its eight locations continue to serve customers in middle-to-low income areas. It was designated by the U.S. Treasury Department as a Community Development Financial Institutions for its “community-focused banking services and dedication to the economic viability and revitalization of underserved neighborhoods.”

CARV stock was up 10.4% as of Monday morning and is up 86.1% since the start of the year.

There’s plenty of other stock market news that investors will want to keep up on today.

That includes talk of potential short squeeze candidates, as well as other stock market news. A few examples include the closing SPAC merger of Payoneer (NASDAQ:PAYO), as well as Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) starting trading today. Check out all of that at the following links.

