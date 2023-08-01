Cartier Resources (ECRFF) Price Target Decreased by 20.46% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for Cartier Resources (OTC:ECRFF) has been revised to 0.26 / share. This is an decrease of 20.46% from the prior estimate of 0.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.19 to a high of 0.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 256.29% from the latest reported closing price of 0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cartier Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECRFF is 0.10%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 750K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNWPX - World Precious Minerals Fund holds 750K shares. No change in the last quarter.

