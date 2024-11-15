Cartier Resources Closes Successful Private Placement

Cartier Resources (TSE:ECR) has released an update.

Cartier Resources Inc. successfully raised $487,432 through a private placement, issuing over 4.4 million units with both common shares and purchase warrants. Insiders participated in the transaction, which is exempt from certain regulatory requirements. The funds will support Cartier’s general and administrative expenses as the company advances its projects in Quebec.

