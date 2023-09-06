Cartier-owner Richemont makes executive appointments, proposes new board member

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S has appointed two new members to its senior executive committee and proposed a former Chief Financial Officer as a board director, the luxury group said on Wednesday.

Swen Grundmann, currently group company secretary, will take on the additional role of director of corporate affairs.

Boet Brinkgreve was appointed to the newly created role of CEO of Laboratoire de Haute Parfumerie et Beaute on September 1.

Richemont, the owner of Cartier jewellery, also proposed the election of former Chief Financial Officer Gary Saage to its board of directors. Saage was CFO from 2010 to 2021.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Miranda Murray)

