News & Insights

Markets
RNAC

Cartesian: FDA Grants Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation For Descartes-08

May 22, 2024 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) announced the FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for Descartes-08 for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. Descartes-08 was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of MG. The company said it remains on track to report topline data from Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of Descartes-08 in patients with MG in mid-2024.

Carsten Brunn, CEO of Cartesian, said: "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to efficiently advance the development of Descartes-08 for this underserved population."

Shares of Cartesian are up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RNAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.