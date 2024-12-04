Cartesian Therapeutics price target raised to $45 from $41 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) to $45 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm says the updated Descartes-08 Phase 2b data and long-term re-dosing data in Phase 2a “looks highly favorable” in generalized myasthenia gravis. The market is underappreciating the durability of response and stability of disease suppression with Descartes-08, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
