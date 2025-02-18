Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences in February and March 2025

Cartesian Therapeutics announces participation in multiple investor conferences in February and March 2025, focusing on mRNA cell therapies.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, has announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in February and March 2025. These events include a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainright & Co. 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference, a presentation at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, and another fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. The discussions will be accessible via live webcast on the company’s website, with archived replays available later. Cartesian Therapeutics is advancing its lead asset, Descartes-08, through Phase 2b clinical trials for generalized myasthenia gravis and systemic lupus erythematosus, alongside other clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline.

Participation in multiple prestigious investor conferences demonstrates strong engagement with the investment community and showcases the company's growth potential.

Announcement of ongoing clinical development for Descartes-08 indicates progress in addressing significant autoimmune diseases, which may boost investor confidence.

Live webcasts of presentations enhance transparency and accessibility for stakeholders, providing them with important updates on the company's progress.

The press release does not disclose any recent advancements or positive updates regarding the clinical trials for its lead asset, Descartes-08, which may signal stagnation in progress or challenges faced by the company.

There is a lack of information regarding the financial health or funding of Cartesian Therapeutics, which is critical for a clinical-stage biotechnology company and may raise concerns for investors.

The release focuses solely on upcoming investor conferences without providing any substantive details about potential partnerships, collaborations, or strategic initiatives that could enhance the company's market position.

What events will Cartesian Therapeutics participate in during February and March 2025?

Cartesian Therapeutics will participate in investor conferences including a fireside chat and presentations at multiple events throughout February and March 2025.

How can I access webcasts of the presentations?

A live webcast of the presentations and fireside chats will be accessible in the Events section on Cartesian Therapeutics' website.

What is the focus of Cartesian Therapeutics' research?

Cartesian Therapeutics specializes in pioneering mRNA cell therapies specifically for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

What is the status of Cartesian Therapeutics' lead asset, Descartes-08?

Descartes-08 is in Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis and in Phase 2 for systemic lupus erythematosus.

Who can I contact for more information about Cartesian Therapeutics?

For investor inquiries, contact Megan LeDuc at megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com; for media inquiries, reach out to David Rosen at argotpartners.com.

$RNAC Insider Trading Activity

$RNAC insiders have traded $RNAC stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RNAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY A SPRINGER has made 23 purchases buying 710,817 shares for an estimated $12,998,446 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. METIN KURTOGLU (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 139,596 shares for an estimated $2,513,991 .

. MILOS MILJKOVIC (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,880 shares for an estimated $939,074 .

. CHRISTOPHER M JEWELL (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,665 shares for an estimated $917,824 .

. CARSTEN BRUNN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,271 shares for an estimated $289,764 .

. BLAINE DAVIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,989 shares for an estimated $134,035 .

. EMILY ENGLISH (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,797 shares for an estimated $30,149.

$RNAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $RNAC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in February and March:







A fireside chat at the H.C. Wainright & Co. 3 Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025



A presentation at the TD Cowen 45 Annual Health Care Conference at 1:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Boston, MA



A fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Miami, FL











A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at



www.cartesiantherapeutics.com



, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.







About Cartesian Therapeutics







Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T in Phase 2b clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T. For more information, please visit



www.cartesiantherapeutics.com



or follow the Company on



LinkedIn



or



X



, formerly known as Twitter.







Investor Contact







Megan LeDuc





Associate Director, Investor Relations







megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com









Media Contact







David Rosen





Argot Partners







david.rosen@argotpartners.com





