Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) Moves 9.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) shares soared 9.9% in the last trading session to close at $13.39. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in the stock price is driven by positive investor expectations regarding the company's pipeline of novel mRNA cell therapy for autoimmune diseases. Cartesian is currently assessing its lead candidate, Descartes-08, in a phase III study for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis. The candidate is also being evaluated for a second indication, systemic lupus erythematosus, in a phase II study. RNAC’s clinical-stage pipeline comprises another candidate, Descartes-15, which is being evaluated in an early-stage study for multiple myeloma.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -240.7%. Revenues are expected to be $0.75 million, down 97.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RNAC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), closed the last trading session 2% higher at $9.47. Over the past month, DBVT has returned 8.9%.

DBV Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.21. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +87.7%. DBV Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

