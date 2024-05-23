Cartesian (RNAC) Up as FDA Grants RMAT Tag to Descartes-08

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. RNAC announced that the FDA has granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to its lead pipeline candidate, Descartes-08, for the treatment of myasthenia gravis (“MG”), an autoimmune disease associated with muscle weakness. Shares of the company were up 3.5% on May 22 following the announcement of the news.

The RMAT designation is generally granted by the FDA to therapies that are intended to treat or cure a serious or life-threatening disease and have the potential to address unmet medical needs. It enables early interactions between the FDA and sponsors to facilitate accelerated approval and potential priority review of a product’s biologics license application.

Cartesian is currently evaluating Descartes-08 in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase IIb study for the treatment of patients with generalized myasthenia gravis. Top-line data from the same is expected by the middle of the ongoing year.

In January 2024, Cartesian reported positive 12-month follow-up data from a phase IIa study evaluating Descartes-08 in patients with generalized MG.

Data from the same showed that treatment with Descartes-08 was generally well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome or neurotoxicity.

Previously, the regulatory body had granted an Orphan Drug Designation to Descartes-08 for the treatment of MG.

Descartes-08 is an autologous anti-B cell maturation antigen mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (mRNA CAR-T) that is being developed for treating various types of autoimmune diseases.

Descartes-08 is also being developed for treating systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an incurable autoimmune disease. The company plans to dose the first patient in a phase II study on Descartes-08 in patients with SLE shortly.

Cartesian currently does not have any approved product in its portfolio. Hence, in the absence of a marketed product, the successful development of Descartes-08 and other pipeline candidates remains the key focus area for this clinical-stage company.

