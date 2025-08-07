Cartesian (RNAC) Q2 Revenue Drops 99%

Key Points GAAP earnings per share for Q2 2025 beat estimates by $1.31, driven by non-cash gains rather than operations.

GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 dropped 99.1% from last year to $0.298 million.

The pivotal Phase 3 AURORA trial for Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis started enrolling patients.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC), a biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, The company released its Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. In the update, the company posted a headline net income result far above expectations, with GAAP earnings per share at $0.51 compared to an estimated ($0.80) loss. This steep decline in GAAP collaboration and license revenue highlights the absence of last year's sizable collaboration and license payments. The operational picture remained challenging, with ongoing investment in key clinical trials and elevated research expenses. The launch of the Phase 3 AURORA trial for Descartes-08 in myasthenia gravis was a major operational milestone, but the quarter reinforced both the advances and the risks facing the company as it works toward late-stage development and eventual commercialization.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.51 ($0.80) $0.58 (7.4%) Revenue (GAAP) N/A $0.93 million $33.4 million (99.1%) Research & Development Expense $14.9 million $12.7 million 17.3% General & Administrative Expense $7.2 million $7.0 million 2.9% Cash and Cash Equivalents $160.3 million N/A

Company Overview and Business Focus

Cartesian Therapeutics is a biotech specializing in mRNA cell therapies, with a focus on treating severe autoimmune diseases. It leverages messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, which avoids permanent changes to a patient's genetic material and allows therapies to be dosed multiple times without pre-treatment chemotherapy.

The lead product, Descartes-08, is an mRNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy now advancing through late-stage trials for myasthenia gravis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Key areas for success include demonstrating robust clinical results, gaining regulatory designations, and maintaining control over manufacturing to support eventual commercialization. Control of its cGMP production facility in Maryland strengthens supply and quality management as the company advances its pipeline.

Quarterly Performance and Major Developments

The quarter saw a dramatic drop in GAAP revenue to $0.298 million, representing a 99.1% decline from the prior-year period when the company received over $33 million in collaboration and license payments.

Despite sharply lower revenue, reported GAAP earnings per share landed at $0.51, exceeding expectations by $1.31. This upside was not due to improved operations, but reflected non-cash gains such as the revaluation of a contingent value right liability. The company's actual operating loss on a GAAP basis, driven by a combination of research and development and administrative expenses, totaled $(21.8) million. The net income (GAAP) figure thus masks the fact that Cartesian’s core activities remain deeply loss-making, a pattern typical for clinical-stage biotech companies working through late development.

Research and development expenses were $14.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This growth is consistent with the start of the company’s pivotal Phase 3 AURORA trial, which is testing Descartes-08 in adults with myasthenia gravis. The AURORA trial is designed to assess improvement in patient activity of daily living scores, and offers a potential path to registration if successful. The trial's outpatient, chemotherapy-free dosing sets it apart from older DNA-based CAR-T approaches, and earlier Phase 2b data showed promising efficacy and tolerability. The company is also progressing on a Phase 2 study in lupus and preparing a pediatric "basket" trial covering other rare autoimmune diseases.

The quarter brought several regulatory and pipeline advances. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the company multiple designations for Descartes-08, including Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) for myasthenia gravis and Rare Pediatric Disease for juvenile dermatomyositis. These designations may accelerate review timelines and provide competitive protections. Meanwhile, the next-generation product Descartes-15 entered early-stage trials for multiple myeloma, backed by preclinical evidence of tenfold increased CAR expression and enhanced target cell killing.

GAAP cash and cash equivalents stood at $160.3 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $212.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Management expects this balance will fund operations into mid-2027, including completion of the Phase 3 AURORA trial. The control of a proprietary cGMP facility supports quality assurance and rapid scaling as clinical and potential commercial needs grow. Intellectual property, spanning issued and pending patents worldwide, underpins the company's competitive position as it seeks to address a large unmet need in outpatient autoimmune care.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide formal guidance for revenue or earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2025. It reaffirmed that existing cash as of June 30, 2025, is sufficient to fund planned activities, including completion of the Phase 3 AURORA trial and readout of the ongoing SLE Phase 2 trial, through at least mid-2027. Investors should watch for AURORA trial enrollment progress, interim data announcements, and the start of additional trials in pediatric autoimmune conditions in the second half of 2025.

With clinical-stage biotechs, the path to future value depends heavily on positive trial readouts, regulatory timelines, and the ability to transition from milestones to commercial product sales. No dividend is paid by RNAC at this time. While Cartesian's pipeline, regulatory position, and cash balance support ongoing development, revenue volatility highlights the risks as it strives for the first commercialization of its mRNA cell therapies. (Note: Most recent financial results are reported on a GAAP basis for Q2 2025.)

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

