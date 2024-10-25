Carter’s sees Q4 adjusted EPS $1.32-$1.72, consensus $1.85

Sees Q4 revenue $800M-$840M, consensus $825.49M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRI:
- Carter’s reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.64, consensus $1.40
- CRI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Carter’s price target raised to $72 from $60 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.