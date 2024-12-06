Carter’s to replace Carpenter Technology in S&P 600 at open on 12/23

S&P Dow Jones Indices is making the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CRI:
- Carpenter Technology to replace Carter’s in S&P 600 at open on 12/23
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of November 25, 2024
- Carter’s Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Growth
- Carter’s upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citi
- Papa John’s appoints Jenna Bromberg to chief marketing officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.