Carter’s raises FY24 adjusted EPS to $4.70-$5.15 from $4.60-$5.05

Consensus is for FY24 EPS $5.04. Sees FY24 revenue $2.785B-$2.825B, consensus $2.81B. Sees FY24 adjusted operating income $240M-$260M; operating cash flow $200M. Raises FY24 Capital expenditures view to $65M from $75M.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.