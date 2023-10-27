Carter's Q3 Earnings Edge Up, Beat Estimates; Issues Q4, FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Carter's, Inc. (CRI), a children's apparel company, on Friday reported higher earnings for the third quarter. However, revenue decreased 3.3 percent on macro-economic factors that affected consumer demand. Both earnings and revenue surpassed the Street view.

Further, the company issued its outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2023.

Quarterly net income increased to $66.1 million or $1.78 per share from $65 million or $1.67 per share for the same period last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $68.4 million or $1.84 per share compared to $65 million or $1.67 per share of the previous year.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue decreased to $791.7 million from $818.6 million in the prior year, on higher interest rates, higher consumer debt levels and recession risk that negatively affected consumer demand.

The Street estimate for revenue was $786.35 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects $2.50 to $2.72 in adjusted earnings per share which is higher than $2.29 adjusted earnings per share reported for the same period last year.

It expects net revenue in the range of $862 million to $877 million lower than the reported $912 million of revenue last year.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects $5.95 to $6.15 in adjusted earnings per share lower than $6.90 reported in fiscal 2022.

It also expects revenue in the range of $2.950 billion to $2.965 billion lower than the reported revenue of $3.21 billion in the previous fiscal.

On Thursday, Carter's shares closed at $64.22 down 0.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.

