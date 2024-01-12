News & Insights

Carter's Inc. Says Richard Westenberger To Be COO As Brian Lynch Is Set To Retire

January 12, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - Carter's, Inc. (CRI), a branded marketer of apparel for babies and young children, Friday said Brian Lynch, President and Chief Operating Officer will retire effective March 1, 2024.

Richard Westenberger, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, with effect from the same day.

