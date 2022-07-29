Carters Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.97 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $71.60 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52.1M or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.1% to $700.69 million from $746.40 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $36.97 Mln. vs. $71.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.93 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $700.69 Mln vs. $746.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.50 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 mln-$865 mln Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 - $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $3.25 bln-$3.30 bln

