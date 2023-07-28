Carters Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $23.867 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $36.970 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.2 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.3% to $600.199 million from $700.695 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $23.867 Mln. vs. $36.970 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $600.199 Mln vs. $700.695 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 to $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $770 to $790 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 to $6.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 to $3 Bln

