Carters Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Carters Inc. (CRI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $38.03 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $36.00 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Carters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.0 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $661.49 million from $695.88 million last year.

Carters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $38.03 Mln. vs. $36.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $661.49 Mln vs. $695.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35-$0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $560 Mln-$570 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln-$3.00 Bln

