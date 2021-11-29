Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Carter's, Inc. (CRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.57, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRI was $102.57, representing a -12.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.92 and a 27.42% increase over the 52 week low of $80.50.

CRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). CRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.77. Zacks Investment Research reports CRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 82.51%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cri Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

